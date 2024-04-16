Zibanejad notched a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Zibanejad helped out on an Adam Fox tally in the second period. The assist extended Zibanejad's point streak to six games (two goals, six helpers) to close out the regular season. He had 72 points in 81 appearances, with his .89 points per game being his lowest pace in six years. Despite the down year, the 30-year-old center remains on the Rangers' top line as well as a key contributor in all situations after posting a career-high six shorthanded points and topping 30 power-play points (31) for the second straight season.