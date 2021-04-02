Zibanejad scored the game-winning goal and had five shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime victory over Buffalo. He also went 17-for-24 (70.8 percent) in the faceoff circle.

Zibanejad finished off a perfectly-executed 2-on-1 rush with Artemi Panarin with 28 seconds left in the extra session, hammering a one-timer past Buffalo netminder Dustin Tokarski, who had no chance on the play. Zibanejad got off to a brutal start to the season, scoring just three times in his first 27 games. But the 27-year-old has come alive in a big way over last two weeks, racking up nine goals in his last nine contests. He'll get another shot at the Sabres in Saturday's rematch.