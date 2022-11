Zibanejad logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Zibanejad set up Chris Kreider's tally in the third period. Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Predators saw the end of Zibanejad's seven-game point streak, but it's tough to keep the crafty center quiet for long. He's been an excellent contributor so far this season with nine goals and 10 assists, and he's earned 11 of those 19 points on the power play. He's added 73 shots on net, 13 hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 17 outings.