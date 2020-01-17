Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Eight multi-point games in last 16

Zibanejad scored a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Zibanejad tied the game at 1-1 with an unassisted marker in the second period before assisting on Chris Kreider's game-winner in the final minute. Finally healthy, Zibanejad has delivered eight multi-point outings in his last 16 games, totaling 11 goals and nine assists over that productive stretch.