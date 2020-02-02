Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Eight points in last five games

Zibanejad scored the game's only goal in a 1-0 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.

It was his 20th goal. Zibanejad has eight points (three goals, five assists) in the past five games. All three of those goals have come with the man advantage. Zibanejad's shooting percentage (15.6) is higher than his 12.1 career average, so there could be some regression. But right now, he's an elite activation.