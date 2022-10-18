Zibanejad scored two goals among four points, leading the Rangers to a 6-4 victory over the Ducks on Monday.

Zibanejad, who has recorded three multi-point games already this season, scored two power-play goals Monday, including the eventual game-winner. The 2011 first-round draft pick also generated nine shots on goal. Zibanejab opened the season with two goals on Oct. 11 and earned two assists last Thursday. With four tallies, Zibanejad appears positioned to challenge his career-high of 41 goals, which he scored in just 57 games during 2019-20.