Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Expected to play Tuesday

Zibanejad (concussion) is slated to return to the lineup against the Ducks on Tuesday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Zibanejad still needs to get final clearance from the Rangers' medical staff and to be activated off injured reserve, but all signs point to a Tuesday return to action. If he is given the green light, the Swede would be ending a nine-game stint on the sidelines due to his concussion. The center figures to bump Boo Nieves from the lineup when he suits up.