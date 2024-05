Zibanejad registered a shorthanded assist in a 3-2 overtime victory over Carolina in Game 3 on Thursday.

Zibanejad helped out Chris Kreider midway through the second period to even the score at 1-1. The 31-year-old Zibanejad is on a 13-game scoring streak dating back to the regular season in which he's provided five goals and 20 points -- that run includes three goals and 12 points across seven playoff outings this year. Zibanejad figures to continue to play a critical role on the Rangers' first line and top power-play unit.