Zibanejad logged a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Zibanejad assisted on Chris Kreider's opening tally just 1:11 into the game before adding a power-play goal in the third period. The 29-year-old center has points in six straight contests with five goals and five assists in that span. Zibanejad has had an excellent postseason with eight goals (five coming on the power play) and 13 assists through 15 games.