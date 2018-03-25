Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Extends point streak to seven games Saturday

Zibanejad scored a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

He also added four shots, two PIM, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating. Zibanejad has now hit the scoresheet in seven straight games, racking up eight goals and 12 points during that stretch, and his 27 goals, 14 power-play goals and 21 power-play points on the season are all by far career highs.