Zibanejad scored a power-play goal, put seven shots on net and blocked two attempts in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

Zibanejad found the back of the net on a second-period power play to put the Rangers out in front momentarily. Saturday's top-line center remained active throughout the course of the game with seven shots on goal. Overall, the 32-year-old center has six goals, 11 points and 64 shots on net across 19 appearances this season. With the recent addition of Vincent Trocheck back into the lineup, Zibanejad could see playing time both from the center position and on the wing as the Rangers continue to find their stride. With the team's offense starting to put its slow start in the past, Zibanejad should continue to play a large role in New York's efforts, giving him a strong case to be rostered in most fantasy formats.