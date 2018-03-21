Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Fires home 25th in Tuesday's loss
Zibanejad scored his 25th goal of the season on the power play in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
He also chipped in three shots and a hit but was saddled with a minus-2 rating. Zibanejad's 13 goals and 20 points with the man advantage this season are both career highs, as is his overall goal total, but with only 43 points in 63 games he'll need a big finish to record his second career 50-point campaign.
