Zibanejad scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 10-2 loss to the Bruins.

The Rangers as a whole have had a rough ride lately (3-5-2 in their last 10). But Zibanejad has been a bright light in the darkness, putting up five goals and six assists on a five-game scoring streak (12 shots). One of the goals and five of those assists have come on the power play. Overall, Zibanejad has 17 goals, 23 assists and 120 shots in 45 games, and he's on pace for a 30-goal, 73-point campaign. He's a sharp fantasy play as long as your format doesn't value plus-minus. His minus-14 can act like an anchor.