Zibanejad picked up two assists in a 4-0 win over Columbus on Saturday.

Zibanejad is riding a four-game, seven-point streak (one goal, six assists). He continues to pad his career high in points and now has 89 (39 goals, 50 assists) in 80 games. Zibanejad's previous best (81) was set last season. He has two more games to reach his career mark in assists (52) and goals (41).