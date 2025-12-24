Zibanejad had two assists in a 7-3 win over the Capitals on Tuesday.

Zibanejad has four points, including three assists, and three shots in his last three games. One goal and assist came on the power play. Toss out his one point in his first six games, and you have a guy with 28 points in 32 contests. That would very much be a typical Zibanejad output, aside from his point-per-game runs three-four years ago.