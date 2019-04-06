Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Fuels offense in shootout loss

Zibanejad notched two assists in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 25-year-old is finishing up his breakout season in style, piling up two goals and seven points in the last seven games. Zibanejad has meshed well with Pavel Buchnevich on the Rangers' top line down the stretch, and the duo could be a dangerous fantasy force in 2019-20.