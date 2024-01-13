Zibanejad (illness) will be a game-time decision in Washington on Saturday, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Zibanejad missed Thursday's game versus St. Louis. although he managed to partake in pregame warmups. Zibanejad has 14 goals and 39 points in 39 games this season. Will Cuylle will likely take over his spot on the first line, with Alexis Lafreniere getting power-play time on the top combination, if Zibanejad is unable to go. There will be more information on his status closer to puck drop.