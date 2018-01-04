Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Gets power play mojo back

Zibanejad netted a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Chicago.

Zibanejad's timing had been off since he returned from a concussion two weeks ago, and a New York power play that relies on feeding the right-handed shot one-time opportunities had been paying the price. The extra space created by a 5-on-3 situation was exactly what Zibanejad needed to regain the confidence in his shot, as he buried a rocket to tie the game 2-2 in the second. Half of his 12 goals in 31 appearances have come with the extra man.