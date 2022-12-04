Zibanejad contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Chicago.

Zibanejad has 13 goals and 28 points in 26 games this season, including three goals and five points in his last four contests. He's performing at roughly the same offensive pace as he had in 2021-22 when he finished with 29 goals and 81 points in 81 games. Zibanejad is finding the back of the net with greater frequently this season and the main reason for that is because he's firing the puck more. The 29-year-old is averaging 4.23 shots per game, up from 2.70 in 2021-22.