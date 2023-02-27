Zibanejad tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Zibanejad picked up an assist on Vincent Trocheck's goal early in the second period. Zibanejad would depart the game later in the frame after he was struck in the ankle with a shot. However, he'd return to start the third, tallying a power-play goal to cap the Rangers' win. Zibanejad is up to 31 goals, 18 coming on the man advantage, and 33 assists through 60 games this season.