Zibanejad scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Zibanejad has opened January with goals in consecutive games. It's already been a more productive month than December was in the goal column for the 31-year-old center, who had four points over 13 outings last month. Zibanejad is at eight goals, 23 points, 85 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating over 38 appearances this season, putting him on his worst scoring pace since 2017-18.