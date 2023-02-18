Zibanejad scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Oilers.

Zibanejad reached the 60-point mark Friday, and his goal was his 30th of the campaign. The 29-year-old center has reached the 30-goal mark three times in his career, and he did so while red-hot this time -- he's scored eight times and added three assists during a six-game point streak. Zibanejad has also produced 193 shots on net, 45 hits, 26 power-play points and a plus-20 rating through 55 outings this season.