Zibanejad (illness) is expected to play against New Jersey on Saturday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Zibanejad won't miss any playing time despite skipping Friday's practice. He has accounted for 16 goals, 51 points and 167 shots on net across 75 appearances this season. Zibanejad has produced only one goal and an assist in his last eight outings.