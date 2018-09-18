Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Good to go

Zibanejad (undisclosed) told reporters he was healthy and available for Wednesday's meeting with Philadelphia, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Zibanejad was on the ice for Monday's intersquad scrimmage, which he certainly would have been held out of if he was still hurt. The center may not appear in Wednesday's game, but that would be a tactical choice by the coaching staff and not related to an injury.

