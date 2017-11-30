Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Hampered by concussion
Zibanejad's injury has been specified as a concussion, and it caused him to miss practice Thursday.
You could make the argument that Zibanejad is the most valuable skater donning the blue shirt, as he currently leads the team with 11 goals and power-play points apiece. He will go through the standard concussion protocol and a definitive return timetable likely won't be given until he at least shows up again in practice.
