Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Hand in all meaningful goals
Zibanejad scored two goals and added two helpers in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.
Zibanejad had a point in each of the Rangers' first four goals Tuesday, although he missed out on an assist in the empty-net sealer. The 25-year-old center has tons of utility as he works on both power play and penalty kill while averaging over 20 minutes of ice per game. He's currently leading the Rangers in goals (five) and points (nine) through nine games.
