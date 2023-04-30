Zibanejad had a goal and an assist in the Rangers' 5-2 victory over New Jersey in Game 6 on Saturday.

Zibanejad ended his 10-game goal scoring drought, though he did register 10 assists in that span. He collected another helper late in the first period on Chris Kreider's marker, which tied the contest at 1-1. Zibanejad then handed the Rangers a 2-1 edge when he found the back of the net midway through the second frame. The 30-year-old has a tally and four points in six playoff outings this year.