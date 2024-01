Zibanejad recorded four shots on net and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

After missing the prior game due to an illness, Zibanejad took a normal shift Saturday, and only Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck saw more ice time among Rangers forwards. Zibanejad is stuck in a six-game goal drought -- lengthy by his standards -- and on the season the 30-year-old has 14 goals and 39 points in 40 contests.