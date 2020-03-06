Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Historic performance leads OT win
Zibanejad scored five goals on eight shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over Washington.
Zibanejad became the third player in Rangers history to score five goals, joining Don Murdoch (1976) and Mark Pavelich (1983). His second power-play goal of the game gave New York a 5-4 lead with 1:42 remaining in regulation, but Alex Ovechkin answered 59 seconds later to send the game to the extra session. Zibanejad then got loose in overtime, breaking in alone on a wonderful stretch pass from Artemi Panarin and going top shelf on the backhand for the historic game-winner. While a five-goal performance is always unexpected, this effort didn't come out of nowhere, as the Swedish stud now has 14 goals in his last 10 games.
