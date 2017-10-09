Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Hot start continues against Montreal

Zibanejad potted his fourth goal of the season in Sunday's win over Montreal.

Zibanejad has started the season with a bang, finding twine in all three contests thus far. The 24-year-old sniper only netted 14 goals in an injury-riddled debut season with the Rangers, but he's showing he means business this time around. Zibanejad has always had a lethal shot, so given his top-line role and extensive power-play time, the former Senator is worth looking at in almost any league right now.