Zibanejad scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

After setting up Chris Kreider for the Rangers' first goal late in the first period, Zibanejad blasted home his own in the third on a one-timer from the top of the faceoff circle. The 30-year-old had found the scoresheet in 11 of the last 12 games, racking up seven goals and 15 points over that stretch with about half of that production (four goals and three helpers) coming on the power play.