Zibanejad confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 and is questionable against the Islanders on Thursday, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.
Zibanejad was back at practice Monday but told reporters he was taking his recovery day-by-day. Despite playing in just 57 games last year, Zibanejad racked up 41 goals on 208 shots and 34 helpers to set a new career-high in points (75). Even if Zibanejad's production dips slightly from that mark in 2020-21, he still figures to provide top-end fantasy value in all formats.
