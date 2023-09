Zibanejad suffered an upper-body injury during an intrasquad scrimmage Sunday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Zibanejad is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Peter Laviolette. It's unclear at this time if the injury will prevent Zibanejad from playing in the preseason, but the Rangers will probably be cautious with his recovery. The 30-year-old forward amassed 39 goals and 91 points in 82 games last campaign.