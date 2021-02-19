Zibanejad contributed one shot and four blocked shots but watched his point drought hit five games in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

Zibanejad is gutting it out for a Rangers team that was thin at center even before losing Filip Chytil to an upper-body injury, but it's apparent that the two-time 70-point scorer is far from 100 percent. Whether it's the after-effects of his preseason bout of COVID-19 or an injury sustained when he fell awkwardly into the boards earlier this season, Zibanejad has lacked the explosiveness that helped him score 41 goals in 57 games last season, and he can barely avoid whiffing on one-time attempts from the circle on the power play, let alone rocket them past goaltenders. He has just one assist in the last 12 games and three points in 15 overall, but Zibanejad's capable of waking up at any moment, and frustrated fantasy managers know all too well that he'll probably turn things around just as they finally decide to bench or trade him.