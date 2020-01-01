Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Keeps rolling with goal

Zibanejad scored a goal on a game-high seven shots in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Oilers.

Zibanejad's tally brought the Rangers within one goal after previously trailing by six. The goal capped a monster December for the center, who produced 10 goals and 17 points in just 14 appearances. Zibanejad is at 31 points and 88 shots through 26 outings this year after losing a month to an upper-body injury.