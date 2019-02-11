Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Keeps scoring for Rangers

Zibanejad scored his 23rd goal of the season in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Zibanejad took advantage of a scramble in front of Garret Sparks, putting home a quick shot to open the scoring. The once-upon-a-time Senator has 20 points in his last 14 games, looking more and more like a top center each and every game. He's now scored in three of the last four games.