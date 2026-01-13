Zibanejad scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

The goal extended Zibanejad's scoring streak to six games and 12 points, including six goals. His 18 goals lead the Rangers in that category, and his 41 points are second only to Artemi Panarin. We're sure he'd trade this streak for a few more wins -- Zibanejad is on pace for his first 30-plus goal season since 2022-23.