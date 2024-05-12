Zibanejad logged an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Zibanejad fed Alexis Lafreniere for a game-tying goal in the third period. The helper extended Zibanejad's point streak to 14 games, during which he has accumulated five goals and 16 helpers. That includes three goals, 10 assists, 22 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over eight playoff contests. The 31-year-old center continues to pile up offense while seeing a top-line role.