Zibanejad (illness) won't play in Team Sweden's 4 Nations Face-Off matchup against the USA on Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Zibanejad, along with Rickard Rakell, is dealing with the flu. Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm, who were expected to be healthy scratches Monday, will remain in the lineup as a result. Zibanejad will look to be ready to go for the Rangers on Saturday in Buffalo.