Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Leads comeback win with three points
Zibanejad scored a power-play goal while adding assists on the power play and at even strength in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Golden Knights.
All three of Zibanejad's points came in the third period, as his team scored four unanswered goals to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 6-4 victory. The 24-year-old center is playing at a point-per-game pace through 13 appearances, with seven of those points coming on the man advantage. He set a new career-high in power-play goals by potting his fifth of the season to put his side ahead for good.
