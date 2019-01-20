Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Leads offense against Bruins
Zibanejad scored two goals, including the game-winner on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Bruins.
That's now five straight games on the scoresheet for Zibanejad, who's racked up five goals and nine points during that stretch. The 25-year-old continues his march towards a career-best campaign -- his 44 points (17 goals and 27 assists) through 48 games leaves him just seven points shy of tying his personal best, set in 2015-16 in his last season with Ottawa.
