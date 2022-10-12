Zibanejad scored two goals, one on the power play and the other shorthanded, in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Zibanejad fired nine shots on goal and went plus-1 in a productive start to his season. His first goal was a second-period shortie, and his power-play tally in the third stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old center has scored no fewer than 24 goals in any of the last five seasons, and that total came in the 56-game 2020-21 campaign. He was a point-per-game player last year and is off to a great start in 2022-23.