Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Leaves ice in bad shape

Zibanejad left Sunday's training camp session after taking a hit to the head and falling to the ice, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

There hasn't been any official report on his injury, and there likely won't be one until later Sunday at the earliest. Still, there's reason to worry since Zibanejad has a history of concussions. The Rangers can ill afford to lose their top center, who compiled 27 goals and 20 helpers in 72 games last season.