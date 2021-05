Zibanejad scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

He drew the Rangers back level after they'd fallen behind 2-0 with tallies late in the first period and early in the second, but the team's rally petered out after Artemi Panarin (lower body) got banged up. Zibanejad has been on fire since the beginning of April, and over his last 18 games he's racked up 11 goals and 21 points.