Zibanejad scored two goals in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

The 30-year-old doubled his goal total on the season, getting the Rangers on the board just 45 seconds into the first period before potting the team's last tally midway through the second period. Zibanejad has had a slow start to the campaign, but it's not for lack of trying -- his four goals in 18 games comes on 52 shots, and his 7.7 percent shooting is less than half his 15.5 percent mark from 2022-23, when he lit the lamp 39 times.