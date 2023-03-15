Zibanejad scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.
Both goals came in the first period as the Rangers raced out to a 3-1 lead. Zibanejad has four multi-point efforts in the last nine games, racking up four goals and 10 points over that stretch, and the surge has carried him up to 70 points on the season -- the fourth time in his career he's reached that mark.
