Zibanejad notched two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Zibanejad has been pretty good to start the season, earning a goal and four assists over five games. He's added nine shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots and a plus-4 rating while filling a top-six role and a spot on the power play. Zibanejad should continue to be a fairly steady source of offense considering he's earned at least 50 points in eight straight years, including the shortened 2020-21 campaign.