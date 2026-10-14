Zibanejad scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

It was Zibanejad's 14th career shorthanded goal, tying him with Don Maloney for third-most in franchise history and behind Mark Messier (23) and Adam Graves (16). He's on a modest two-game streak (one goal, two assists, six shots), and he has eight points, including six helpers, and 17 shots in eight contests. Zibanejad has been instrumental in helping his team to five regulation home wins in a row to start a season. That's notable because they had just nine regulation wins at home all of last season. Their fifth didn't come until Dec. 20, 2025. Zibanejad is four seasons removed from his 91-point (39 goals) campaign in 2022-23, but he's still a high 70s player who shoots the lights out 5v5 and tallies copious points on special teams.