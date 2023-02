Zibanejad picked up two goals and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime victory over Calgary.

Zibanejad gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal late in the second period. He'd later tie the game 4-4 in the third, burying a net-front feed from Artemi Panarin, before assisting on Alexis Lafreniere's winner in overtime. Zibanejad is up to 24 goals and 28 assists through 50 games this season. 22 of his 52 points have come on the power play.