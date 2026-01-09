Zibanejad scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Zibanejad's goal got the Rangers on the board at 9:34 of the second period. He's earned four goals and five assists over his last four contests for one of his best stretches of the campaign. Overall, the 32-year-old center has produced 16 goals, 38 points, 118 shots on net, 67 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 44 appearances. That puts him on track to top the 70-point mark after being limited to 62 points in 82 outings in 2024-25.